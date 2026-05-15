National Pubwatch Launches New Awards Recognising Bravery In The Night-Time Economy

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National Pubwatch has launched the Safer Night Time Economy Awards, sponsored by Diageo, to recognise exceptional courage and commitment shown by individuals who go above and beyond to keep people safe in the licensed trade.

The voluntary organisation, which supports more than 800 Pubwatch schemes across the UK, honoured 13 individuals whose actions prevented serious harm and saved lives. Their acts of bravery ranged from intervening in a knife attack and a drink spiking incident to preventing suicide attempts and protecting vulnerable customers.

The inaugural awards ceremony was held at Brewers’ Hall on Tuesday, 12th May 2026, where Bravery and Meritorious Conduct Awards were presented to the following recipients:

• Ben Pilott, bar manager and Thomas Endersby, door supervisor, at the Dizzy Donkey in Dover, who saved the life of a woman during a knife attack.

• James Peggie, a doorman working at Montagues bar, Kirkcaldy, Scotland, who intervened to stop a young man from taking his own life.

• Simon Hatfield, licensee of the Nuthatch Bar in Middlesbrough, who saved a customer’s life after they suffered a cardiac arrest.

• Holly Napier, Zita Wright, Charlotte Nairns, Ross Walker and Charlie Robson, staff at the Wetherspoon pub, the Bishops Mill in Durham, who prevented a female customer from taking her own life.

• Connor Sullivan, Wetherspoon duty manager, at the Standing Order in Derby, who acted decisively to protect female customers following a drink spiking incident.

• Calum Jameson and Ewelina Fesnak, licensees of the Dog and Duck in Southampton, who intervened to protect a vulnerable woman.

• Krystal Fishlock, a member of the public, for her courage in preventing the attempted kidnapping of a young woman in Swindon town centre.

A Malcolm Eidmans Award was also made to Nottingham Police Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Paul Gummer for his long-term dedication and enthusiastic support for the Nottingham City Pubwatch Scheme. The award recognises the outstanding contribution made by a police officer or member of police staff in supporting Pubwatch.

National Pubwatch chair Steve Baker OBE said: “It is a real privilege to recognise these outstanding individuals, who have either shown tremendous courage or acted selflessly to save life or reduce harm to people socialising in the night-time economy.

“Their heroic actions are a powerful reminder of the vital role played by licensees, door staff, pub teams and members of the public.”

He added: “We would also like to thank Diageo for sponsoring these awards and ensuring that the recipients receive recognition at such a prestigious event”.

Joe Gosney, Channel Director National Customers – On Trade at Diageo said: “At Diageo, we believe everyone deserves to enjoy a safe and positive night out. These awards shine a light on the extraordinary individuals working across the night-time economy who act with courage, care and professionalism to protect others. We are proud to support National Pubwatch in recognising the people who help make our communities safer every day.”