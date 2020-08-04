, Nestlé Professional® To Provide £2m Of Products To Support Businesses Reopening

The announcement is the latest in a line of initiatives aimed at supporting the foodservice industry

Nestlé Professional has announced two million pounds’ worth of products is set to be given away to support independent customers reopening their businesses following lockdown.

The donation is part of Nestlé Professional’s ongoing Always Open for You campaign, which has supported customers and communities throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

In addition to around £4m worth of product donations to frontline workers, vulnerable people and foodbanks as part of Nestlé’s wider support, Nestlé Professional also introduced a number of schemes aimed at easing the impact of COVID-19 on customer’s businesses including extended credit terms, machine rental freezes as well as webinars and insight reports to keep customers informed throughout lockdown .

The latest initiative aims to ease the stress of reopening by giving customers one less thing to worry about.

Managing Director of Nestlé Professional, Katya Simmons, comments: ‘Independent businesses up and down the country have felt the impact of the crisis through loss of business and the resulting impact on earnings, as well as the challenges of re-opening in the current climate. With restrictions now coming to an end, we’re committed to continuing to play our part in supporting the recovery of the industry so that together, we can get back to business.”

The campaign will support existing Nestlé Professional customers throughout the foodservice industry over the next few months. Participating routes to market will contact customers direct to provide products.

