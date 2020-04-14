New CAMRA Podcast Hits The Airwaves

A new CAMRA podcast entitled Pubs, Pints & People hits the airwaves today, making its debut on Apple Podcast and Spotify.

The podcast aims to shed light on CAMRA, its long and rich history and various topics across the beer world in order to encourage anyone with an interest in beer, cider or pubs to join the Campaign.

Each episode is 30-minutes long and includes two interviews from prominent members in the beer community.

Tune in: https://audioboom.com/posts/7553422-unsung-heroes

The pilot episode ‘unsung heroes in the beer industry’ features a chat with David Bremner about Robinson Brewery’s collaboration with Iron Maiden and Ben Watson from Beavertown Brewery about the role of a sensory taster.

Future topics include a look at beer writing with legends Pete Brown and Roger Protz, debunking the myths around ‘craft beer’ with Jonny Garrett of the Craft Beer Channel and Channel 4’s beer expert Mark Dredge, and more.

The podcast will also ‘dive into the archives’ each week, finding hilarious stories and interesting news from past issues of CAMRA publications, including its What’s Brewing newspaper which has been published since 1974.

Hosted by volunteers Ant Fiorillo, Matt Bundy and staff member Katie Wiles, it taps into CAMRA’s extensive volunteer network with correspondents ‘in the field’ joining the programme to help conduct interviews.

Podcast producer and CAMRA’s Senior Communications Manager Katie Wiles said: “The podcast aims to pull back the curtain on CAMRA business and encourage beer and cider drinkers to join the Campaign.

“This is a really difficult time for everyone, and we want to combat loneliness by helping people stay connected to their passion for beer and pubs and keep up-to-date with the industry during this time of isolation.

“From finding spectacular gems from the archives to shining a spotlight on volunteers undertaking the enormous task of organising an event like the Great British Beer Festival, CAMRA has a wonderfully rich history that anyone should feel proud to be a part of. We want to share the good news of CAMRA to the rest of the world.”

CAMRA has also recently launched a virtual pub called the Red (On)Lion where visitors can ‘pull up a stool’ at the public bar, ‘book a table’ with friends and take part in events including ‘Tasty Tuesday’ beer tastings starting next week.

It has also put together maps of brewery, pub and cider initiatives, such as takeaway services and delivery services, to help consumers find locally produced brews to support.

To get involved and find out more, simply visit https://camra.org.uk/pullingtogether/