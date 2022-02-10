NEW DrainMinor C (Combi Oven Pump) from Pump Technology Ltd. Launched at HRC Excel 21 to 23 March 2022

The DrainMinor C Combi oven waste pump can be seen in operation at the Hotel Restaurant Catering, HRC Exhibition 21- 23 March

2022 ExCel London on Stand P621 which we are sharing with Combi Oven servicing experts R-Tec Services & Innovation Ltd, (previously known as Rational Technical services UK Ltd.)

Combi Oven cleaning cycles require hot wastewater to be pumped away if gravity drainage is not available.

The New DrainMinor C Combi Oven waste water drainage Pump has been developed specifically for this demanding application and offers users excellent reliability and ease of operation.

The compact wastewater collecting tank with low level inlet height, which can be decided onsite to suit the discharge run from the Combi Oven, is fitted with a Specialist Submersible pump. It features a rigid external float arm with large triangular float.This robust design ensures accurate and reliable automatic stop/start of the pump even when the hot waste- water is greasy. It can also cope with food debris or turbulence within the collecting tank.

A Silicon Carbide mechanical shaft seal, oil chamber and inboard shaft seal ring protects the motor within the submersible pump.This arrangement is an engineered solution for leak and ingress protection of the motor windings when pumping hot wastewater with diluted cleaning chemicals and food waste debris. It ensures considerably longer product life and operating reliability over submersible pumps fitted with standard diaphragm shaft seals.