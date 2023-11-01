New Forest Shortbread Wins GOLD At Great British Food Awards 2023

Share Tweet Share Email

The winning entry, a buttery traditional shortbread with a rich golden bake and dairy aromas, will now be regarded as one of the very best products available within the UK’s exciting food and drink sector in 2023.

Category judge Robert Gooch described New Forest Shortbread’s All Butter Original New Forest Shortbread as: “lovely buttery taste, great story on the packaging, homely feel’.

The Great British Food Panel’s feedback was: “If you are looking for the perfect shortbread biscuit, make sure that New Forest are your first point of call. From the lovely packaging, which is recyclable and biodegradable, to the perfect number of biscuits, you will not be disappointed. It is not just the Scots that make good shortbread! These were the right size for your mid-morning cuppa. Order yours now.”

Having been awarded the highest accolade within the Great British Food Awards 2023, New Forest Shortbread’s All Butter Original New Forest Shortbread will now be promoted across Great British Food’s print, online and social channels in celebration of its achievement.

Of the win, Tracy Thew at New Forest Shortbread said, “We are really thrilled to have won Gold in these prestigious awards! It’s so lovely to have been recognised in the sweet biscuit category. The team and I are chuffed to bits!”