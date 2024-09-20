New General At The Royal Hotel, Deal Swaps The City For The Coast

Share Post Share Email

Working at The Royal Hotel in Deal is the perfect change for new General Manager Paul Finn, as he wanted to move from the city to the sea – and he couldn’t get much closer to it than The Royal.

The 18th century coastal hotel, which has 18 rooms, is literally feet from the shore, with drinkers and diners able to sit outside and enjoy beach views and the sound of the lapping waves.

Paul, 39, moved from the bustle of Birmingham, where he was running The High Field in Edgbaston for the Peach Pub Company, to Deal to run the Shepherd Neame venue at the height of summer when it is at its busiest.

But, after more than 20 years in hospitality under his belt, the task did not faze him. “I love hospitality – the biggest thing is that it’s always a challenge,” he said. “There’s something every day that gets you thinking. And walking in at the peak of the season was certainly one!”

Despite having not visited Kent before, he said: “The first thing I saw when I came to The Royal was an opportunity. I saw a great business at the heart of the town, and lots of opportunities to re-engage with the local people and local community – there’s always something going on in Deal.”

“And, of course, there was that view!”

Though new to Kent, Paul is feeling at home working for Britain’s oldest brewer, Shepherd Neame, which has 300 pubs in and around London and the South East. “I have found Shepherd Neame very welcoming – it has been pretty much everything I was told it would be on the tin. I loved the idea of working for a family brewery. It also makes quality beer and I love talking about beer. I’m quite happy drinking it too.”

Paul, who has a Masters in Business Administration, made the move from the Midlands with partner Jaii Andrew, who is also in hospitality, and is taking on the role of Creative Director for Deal Pride next year, and their dogs, Akitas Kady and Capone. So making sure the hotel continues to be dog friendly is a priority.