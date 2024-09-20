‘St Giles Hospitality Academy’ Launches to Help Those in Need into The Hospitality Sector

Share Post Share Email

St Giles Hotels’ foundation, ‘Hotels with Heart’ has engaged Saira Hospitality to join forces once more to offer hospitality training to 20 marginalised individuals from the local community suffering from long term unemployment or displacement

The innovative partnership, funded by St Giles Hotels, had a hugely successful first run in April 2024, is back stronger than ever on the 14th October, to offer a four-week hospitality school inside the St Giles London Hotel. The aim is to place candidates within the hospitality industry from November and December, a notoriously difficult recruitment time. Hospitality businesses are preparing for a busy festive season and the Academy aims to place all trained graduates of the hospitality school into meaningful work with its dedicated hotel and restaurant partners.

On Wednesday 9th October, all screened applicants, referred by over 40 different charities, NGOs and government funded foundations will attend Saira’s Immersion Day. Here, they will engage with hospitality employers and interview for a place at the St Giles Hospitality Academy. The top 20 applicants will be trained extensively in essential life skills and hospitality training for four weeks.

They will also be given the opportunity to gain Level 2 qualifications and a Service Excellence Certificate from Cornell University. As part of the course, students will receive access to financial advice, be granted a virtual bank account and be provided with support on local transportation, uniforms for work and enjoy a hot meal for every day of their study at the Academy.

The course includes modular learning in Emotional Intelligence, Communication, Employability Skills, Customer Service, Essential Life Skills, Introduction to Hospitality and Leadership. Students will also engage in 4 days of live work experience at partnering hotels and restaurants and take explorative excursions and tours to London’s leading hospitality establishments for fine dining experiences, breaking down the barriers of accessibility.