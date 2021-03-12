New Hospitality At Home Tracker Reveals Tripling Of Delivery And Takeaway Sales

Share Tweet Share Email

Sales of deliveries and takeaways from the UK’s leading hospitality groups have more than tripled over the last 12 months, an exclusive new Tracker service from CGA reveals.

The Hospitality at Home Tracker indicates that the combined value of delivery and takeaway in February 2021 was 317% more than in the same month in 2020. The volume of orders was 19.6 million—well over double the total of 9.1 million in February 2020. With the value of sales growing significantly faster than volume, it demonstrates a big uplift in average spend.

CGA’s Tracker is an important new source of data and insight for the sector, providing monthly reports on the value and volume of sales with year-on-year comparisons. It will also set out splits between delivery and takeaway sales, and between food and drink revenue.

Once the current lockdown is lifted, the Tracker will reveal the balance between eat-in, delivery and takeaway sales. It complements CGA’s Coffer Peach Business Tracker, which has monitored total sales across more than 10,000 sites of leading restaurant and pub groups since 2009.

For operators, the Hospitality at Home Tracker creates a valuable benchmarking tool to monitor the success of at-home offers against the market, and participants receive additional, in-depth data in return for their contributions. More than 20 of the UK’s best known managed restaurant, pub and bar groups have become founding partners on the Tracker (see below). Any businesses with an interest in joining the cohort are invited to contact CGA now.

Karl Chessell, CGA’s business unit director – hospitality operators and food, EMEA, said: “Deliveries, takeaways and at-home meal kits have been a lifeline for hospitality in an immensely challenging market, and our new Hospitality at Home Tracker will provide the best insights yet into their sales. Delivery and takeaway was already a fast-growing trend before 2020, but we are seeing more and more consumers embracing it and the movement is very likely to continue, albeit without the ferocity of the past 12 months.

“The tracker will offer crucial analysis of consumers’ spending patterns and help businesses spot new opportunities, areas for improvement and action points. We’re grateful to the partners who have helped to establish the Tracker, and warmly welcome anyone who would like to join them.”