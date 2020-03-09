New Officers Elected At AGM For BH Area Hospitality Association

Hoteliers, patrons and invited guests from across Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole gathered for the BH Area Hospitality Association’s Annual General Meeting held at The Carlton Hotel on Wednesday 4th March 2020.

David Bailey – Immediate past Chair led the AGM and thanked its patrons and all the hoteliers for their continued support, and for embracing the change from Bournemouth Accommodation and Hospitality Association to BH Area Hospitality Association over the last 12 months since the merger of councils.

Tim Seward from Holiday Inn Bournemouth was elected the new Chair of the Association with newly elected Vice chairs Rosie Radwell – Marsham Court Hotel and Jason Davies Hampton by Hilton.

Following the AGM a lunch was held at Bournemouth & Poole College Escoffier restaurant.

Tim said : “I am proud to represent some of the finest hotels and accommodation providers across the destination and carry on growing the association through networking with other neighbouring hospitality associations and institutes and show that Hospitality is one of the best industry’s to work for”

With the many challenges facing the Hospitality industry with Brexit and Corona virus he said it was more important than ever for hoteliers across the destination to come together.

Tim also launched the BH Area Hospitality Association Apprenticeship & Recognition Awards to celebrate and recognise hoteliers who have given many years service working for hotels in the area and for recognising up and coming young people entering the hospitality industry.

With an even greater number of hotels and accommodation providers now in the Association the 2020/2021 officers and committee are excited about the future.

By coming together we will see change happen !