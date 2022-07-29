New PPL Tariff Announced

Share Tweet Share Email

PPL today announces that it will apply a new Specially Featured Entertainment (“SFE”) tariff from 1 January 2023.

PPL agreed this new SFE tariff with the British Beer and Pub Association and UK Hospitality (these two associations representing many of PPL’s SFE licensees) in settlement of the Copyright Tribunal proceedings between the parties.

This new SFE tariff, Specially Featured Entertainment PPLPP299, will cover the playing of recorded music at events such as discos and DJ sets/presentations at Nightclubs, Pubs / Bars, Restaurants / Cafes and Hotels.

The Specially Featured Entertainment PPLPP299 tariff will apply to customers from their first Licence Year (whether it is a new or renewed licence) that starts on or after 1 January 2023. Some of the changes in the new tariff will be implemented over a number of years and the tariff will not be fully phased in until 2030. Full details of this new SFE tariff, including guidance notes on how the tariff will be applied, can be found on the PPL PPR website

PPL PRS Ltd will start contacting customers later this year about how the new SFE tariff will affect them. In the meantime, for any queries about the new SFE Tariff, please contact PPL at SFEtariff@ppluk.com