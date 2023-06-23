New Rail Strikes A ‘Hammer Blow’ For Hospitality

Share Tweet Share Email

A fresh round of rail strikes is expected to disrupt national networks during July, after the RMT union announced that 20,000 workers would stage three days of stoppages.

The RMT said train operators had failed to make a new pay offer and that members working for 14 rail companies would, as a result, go on strike on 20, 22 and 29 July.

Responding to new rail strikes announced by the RMT, UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “This fresh set of rail strikes will be a hammer blow for hospitality businesses entering the peak summer season.

“Venues will have been gearing up for bumper sales as schools break up for summer holidays and major sporting events, such as the Ashes and the Open, attract thousands of fans.

“Strike disruption over the past year has already cost the hospitality sector £3.25 billion in lost sales and there is no doubt that figure will increase as a result of these strike days. Businesses, workers and consumers all lose out and confidence in our critical transport network is taking a fatal blow.

“It is imperative that the Government, rail companies and unions reignite negotiations and get back round the table as a matter of urgency. Sectors like hospitality continue to be collateral damage in this dispute and I would urge all parties to reach a resolution to avoid further damage to the economy.”