New Beginnings For Nailsea Pub As New Management Partner Takes The Helm

Share Tweet Share Email

An investment by independent pub company Punch Pubs & Co has helped to relaunch a Bristolian pub with a new face behind the bar just one of the many changes.

The Moorend Spout sits within the town of Nailsea and is just a stone’s throw away from the sea and the bustling city of Bristol. Thanks to the investment, the pub has undergone a dramatic refresh with several elements being reinvented and adapted with the hopes of bringing it back to life.

Positively, one of the biggest changes, is the addition of new Management Partner Fernando Kucmanski, who is taking the helm and hoping to drive the pub into new beginnings.

No stranger to the pub trade, Fernando has a history of managing pubs and now, alongside his wife, Noeli and their daughter, he is excited to see what the future has in store for them.

Fernando said: “We recently had our first bank holiday in the pub, and we didn’t expect it to be so busy. We’ve had great feedback from really happy customers, and people have been so positive.

“I’ve always been a salesman and when this opportunity came along, I couldn’t wait to get started. The pub has been refurbished, but it’s still classic, my family and I are hoping to have some great memories here.”

Punch Pubs & Co Operations Manager Helena Perry is optimistic that with a new face behind the bar, a fresh menu and entertainment, the sky is the limit for this popular local.

Helena said: “Fernando’s presence is just what The Moorend Spout needed and with the investment from Punch I am confident that these exciting changes are going to be popular with the locals. In the first few weeks of trading, Fernando is already off to a great start, so the only way is up from here onwards.”