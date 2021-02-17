New Report Confirms Hospitality Not Significant Area Of COVID Transmission

Share Tweet Share Email

A new report on the safe reopening of hospitality, commissioned by UKHospitality from analysts CGA, shows that businesses in the sector were not significant areas of COVID transmission in 2020 and argues they should be central to reopening plans in 2021.

According to the study:

The UK hospitality market saw a staggering 54% fall in sales in 2020, equivalent to £71.8bn in sales lost versus 2019

Hospitality was not a significant area of COVID transmission in 2020

It will not be responsible for significant transmission in Spring 2021 and beyond

Reports linking the Eat Out to Help Out scheme to a rapid rise in COVID cases were linked to a single, discredited study

Hospitality is uniquely well placed to maintain and enforce Covid-19 mitigation measures and should not be held back from reopening – it should be seen as equally high priority as non-essential retail and next in line after priority sectors such as schools.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “The result of the lockdowns and the restrictions placed on the sector last year was crippling. Business was devastated to an extent hitherto unimaginable. Many businesses are barely surviving and cannot afford another year with restrictions on the scale of 2020.

“Reopening has to be done correctly at the first time of asking. A barrier to that could be the incorrect assumption that our businesses pose a risk to public health. We know that hospitality businesses are safe and all the data has shown we are not a significant area of transmission. This report is a vindication of everything we have been saying and a forceful argument for allowing us to reopen and welcome back our customers.

“Hospitality can lead the economic recovery of the country. We can provide jobs to people who have lost them and host millions who are desperate for some enjoyment after a torrid year. This report shows we can do it safely, too. The Government should take note and ensure it allows hospitality to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.”