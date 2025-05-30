Hydes Continues To Support Pub Estate With Latest Investment

Share Post Share Email

Salford-based brewer and pub retailer Hydes is continuing with its multi-million pound investment programme across its pub estate that it started last year, with a new £550k refurbishment.

The family-owned independent business which marked its 160th anniversary two years ago, will continue the investment roll-out with the Old Plough, a popular community pub based in the thriving village of Ashton on Mersey.

This latest £550k investment follows the completion of the refurbishment of Hydes award-winning pub and boutique hotel, The Abel Heywood, based in Manchester’s Northern Quarter, earlier this year.

Acquired by Hydes in 1911, the Old Plough will close in early June for a full interior refurbishment including new seating, a complete redecoration throughout featuring local influences, structural enlargement and redesign of the bar area, fresh external signage and a revitalisation of the beer garden.

Once the work is complete, Hydes will re-open the characterful pub to customers on 14 July. The pub is managed by Niamh Kenny, who was recently promoted to general manager. Niamh joined as deputy manager of the Old Plough 12 months ago but has been with Hydes for over seven years.

Niamh commented: “I’m really excited about the refurbishment and I can’t wait to see what the customers make of it. This is a real hub for the local community and the customers are almost as excited as I am to see what it will look like! I’m especially looking forward to revamps of the vault area and the beer garden which will really enhance our service offering.”

The investment forms part of a wider ongoing multi-million-pound programme planned for other key sites in Hydes’ portfolio over the next 12 months, including a significant investment at the Boat House at Parkgate on the Wirral. The investment total will run into seven figures for the year, including smaller-scale refurbishments at a number of pubs.

Adam Mayers, Managing Director of Hydes, commented:

“The Old Plough is a popular community pub and continues an investment strategy that sees us committing to the ongoing refurbishments of all pubs in our estate. This follows significant investment programmes for the previous two years, resulting in the revitalisation of multiple sites, which is key to us.

“Our sustained investment in the pub estate not only highlights the commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience, products and services but also underpins the integral role played by our pubs in the communities they serve. Investment in our pubs and people is top priority at Hydes and this will continue throughout the coming year, strengthening our offering and enhancing the overall experience for all our customers and guests.”