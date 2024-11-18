Newcastle-Under-Lyme Publicans Honoured With Prestigious Award

Share Post Share Email

The licensees of a well-known Newcastle-under-Lyme pub have been honoured with a ‘Dedication Award’ to mark their 20th anniversary at the helm.

The award from the pub’s owners – Star Pubs – recognises the contribution that lifelong Newcastle-under-Lyme residents Karen and Phil Hughes have made to The Waggon & Horses on Higherland and to the town over the past two decades. The duo are not calling ‘time’ yet and have extended their lease so they can clock up a further decade at the pub.

The award is the sixth accolade the Hughes have received in the past month. The Waggon & Horses scooped joint second runner-up for Food Pub of the Year plus recognition awards in the community pub, live music & entertainment and bar team categories of the Pride of Staffordshire Awards 2024 as well as a finalist position in the LoveNUL awards celebrating business excellence in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Under the Hughes’ stewardship The Waggon & Horses has continued to fulfil an important role as a community hub for residents of all ages. Four generations of some local families frequent the pub, and many of the customers who used it when Karen started out are still regulars. The pub puts on events to bring people together, such as live entertainment (vetted by Karen and Phil, who used to sing in pubs, clubs and hotels himself) and its popular quiz, which has had the same quizmasters for 30 years. The friendly atmosphere means customers feel comfortable coming in on their own, and the pub is a vital meeting place for senior citizens living alone. Says Karen: “Everyone looks out for each other and sends out a search party to check on anyone who hasn’t been in for a while.”

Comments Phil: “The Waggon & Horses is thought to have been operating as an ale house since the early 1800s. Our greatest wish is to keep it thriving for everyone to enjoy. We feel very fortunate to have such a fantastic bunch of loyal regulars. They make the pub the special place it is. They’re like family. Our daughter even had her wedding here, and all the customers pitched in to ensure it was a really wonderful day. We’re so grateful for their support; it means the world to us and the pub wouldn’t have won these awards without it.”

Adds Star Pubs’ area manager for Stoke and North Staffordshire Andrew Myatt:

“The Waggon & Horses has stood the test of time, and it’s all down to Karen and Phil, who have given it their all and worked so hard to keep it at the top of its game. Their hospitality and standards are second to none. It’s brilliant news for the area that they’ve taken another 10-year lease.”