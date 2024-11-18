Hospitality Action Launches 2024 Winter Auction With Unforgettable Experiences On Offer

Share Post Share Email

This winter, give the gift of a memorable experience while supporting a vital cause, as industry charity Hospitality Action launches its much-loved 2024 Winter Online Auction, in association with payment solutions company, Square.

From 18 November to 2 December, bidding will open for more than 49 fantastic lots that make perfect Christmas presents for loved ones—or a treat for yourself. From exclusive dining experiences at some of the nation’s finest restaurants to luxury overnight stays and indulgent spa breaks, there is something for everyone.

Star lots include:

A celebratory seven-course tasting menu for six at The Ritz Restaurant

An overnight stay and cocktails for two at The Savoy Hotel, London

An overnight spa stay for two at The Swan at Lavenham Hotel & Spa, Suffolk with prosecco, dinner and couples massage

An overnight stay for two at The Beaumont with dinner, breakfast and massages

Additionally, the auction features an exciting £10 raffle, with a chance to win afternoon tea for two at The Prince Akatoki London.

All funds raised will go directly to Hospitality Action, the leading hospitality industry charity dedicated to providing financial and mental health support to hospitality professionals in need. This winter, many employees in the sector are facing precarious circumstances due to the rising cost of living, with the majority who contact the charity for help citing debt as the biggest trigger of anxiety leading to feelings of hopelessness and mental health issues.

Mark Lewis, Chief Executive of Hospitality Action said:

“With the festive season upon us, we’re reminded of the importance of supporting those who make our experiences in hospitality special. For many it’s a time of joy and excitement but equally, it also represents the very real strain of additional financial pressures for many others, such as being forced to make the hard choice between heating and eating. The Winter Online Auction is a wonderful opportunity to bid on some incredible hospitality experiences, while helping our colleagues in the industry who are struggling with day-to-day life, particularly in the challenging winter months.”

Help Hospitality Action make a difference this festive season. Bid generously, and let’s support those who support us.

The Winter Auction opens at 10 am, Monday 18 November and closes at 2 pm, Monday 2 December. Click here to browse and bid on these incredible prizes: https://app.galabid.com/winterauction2024/items

For more information about Hospitality Action and how individuals and businesses can get involved, please visit www.hospitalityaction.org.uk or email fundraising@hospitalityaction.org.uk