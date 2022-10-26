Newdigate Arms Reopens Following Joint £360,000 Investment with Greene King Pub Partners

Share Tweet Share Email

The Newdigate Arms in Bedworth, Warwickshire, has been transformed following a joint £360,000 investment with pub owner Greene King Pub Partners.

As part of the transformation, the pub – which is operated by tenants Tom and Sammy Durnion – has also had a new private function room added to it.

The new look pub includes all new decorative wallpaper, brass lighting, furniture, booth seating, flooring, wall panelling and more.

As a result of the joint investment in the pub, the number of covers it has both inside and outside have increased by more than 60. The trading area in the pub has also been increased by 30 square metres.

In partnership with Greene King Pub Partners, Tom and Sammy Durnion have operated The Newdigate Arms for the last four years. Popular with families, the pub is known for its warm welcome, local food, premium wines, lagers and spirits and a relaxed atmosphere in a contemporary setting.

Tom and Sammy Durnion, operators of the Newdigate Arms, said:

“It is great to have Greene King Pub Partners by our side to help grow our pub business. With the support of Greene King, we have been able to transform the pub and significantly increase our trading space and covers. With our new private function room, we can now also cater to events and special occasions.”

Wayne Shurvinton, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said:

“Our joint investment in The Newdigate Arms will enable our Partners Tom and Sammy to further grow their pub business.”