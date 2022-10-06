Night -Time Businesses “Under Attack”

Share Tweet Share Email

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has called on the government to protect the sector through agent of change and asset protection schemes with noise complaints escalating “exponentially” in the last six months.

Combined with growing operating costs, businesses in the UK are being challenged by Police and Licensing authorities through resident complaints who have become used to quieter nights over the last three years, with limited or no night time economy engagement due to pandemic restrictions.

The move from pandemic lockdowns to open for business from July 2021 and the rebirth of night time economy businesses who suffered at the hands of the pandemic, has seen a flood of noise abatement notices and pressures from local authorities to reduce noise and nuisance.

There are accusations that some complaints are made out of from malice, however, some are due to residential developments taking place during the pandemic where licensing and planning do not consider the long term impacts.

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) are calling for the Government to work towards protecting this sector, through agent of change and asset protection schemes similar to Berlin, particularly the independent businesses that are such a vital part of the cultural makeup of the capital.

Michael Kill CEO NTIA said,

“The UK’s Night Time Economy businesses are under attack, undeservedly in many cases. These businesses have weathered over three years of austerity, and now with untenable operating costs, face a fight for survival.”

“The escalation of noise complaints across the UK has become a real issue with businesses not only feeling the pressures of current costs and trade, but now the notion that their livelihoods could be challenged at any moment.”

“With an estimated 300 Million visitors to the UK’s nightlife each year, these businesses are vitally important to the recovery of the capital and are the backbone to our local economies.”

“We need the Government to recognise the importance of these businesses and protect them with the same vigour that they would the museums, galleries and historic sites that the UK is known so well for.”