Camra Unveils the Top Member Clubs Across the UK

The best clubs across the UK have been announced as part of CAMRA’s prestigious Club of the Year competition 2022.

The 14 regional finalists will now have a chance to compete for the National Club of the Year crown, one of the highest accolades afforded to Britain’s clubs. The competition has been on hold over the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions and was last won by Cheltenham Motor Club in 2019, which also won the award in 2013 and 2017.

The Club of the Year competition is run in conjunction with Club Mirror magazine with the simple aim of finding the best clubs with the greatest commitment to quality real ale – those which offer a fantastic atmosphere, welcoming surroundings and most importantly, top quality real ale served in great condition. The overall winner will be announced early in 2023.

The regional announcement comes as CAMRA urges the Government to address the burgeoning energy crisis and commit to urgent support to help the nation’s pubs and clubs.

Phil Gregg, National Coordinator for the Club of the Year competition says:

“This is an incredibly difficult time for many of our beloved clubs as they jump from one crisis to yet another one. The fact that we’re still seeing such shining examples of club excellence despite these challenges is incredible, and a real testament to these winners.

“We believe that member only clubs are important community assets that promote the social wellbeing of the local area, and this competition aims to highlight the very best examples across the country.

The Top 14 Regional Winners