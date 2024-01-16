Night Time Industries Association Unveils Star-Studded Lineup for Night Time Economy Summit 2024

Share Tweet Share Email

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has announced the full lineup of panellists and speakers for the highly anticipated Night Time Economy Summit 2024, set to take place on the 8th and 9th of February at the iconic Freight Island in Manchester.

This year’s summit promises to be one of the most ambitious events yet, bringing together a diverse range of industry leaders, experts, and visionaries to explore and celebrate the significance of the Night Time Economy. Speakers include; Aitch B, Afrodeutsche, Andy Burnham, Bev Craig, Carly Heath, Danny Howard, Gok Wan, Philip Kolvin KC, Gary Powell, Jeff Smith MP, Jeremy Pritchard, John Robb, Kate Nicholls, Katouche, Keith Reilly, Kevin Hollinrake, Lapsley, Lewis G. Burton, Lisa Mafia, Maria May, Mirik Milan, Natalie Stewart aka Floacist, Ollie Ryder, Sam Divine, Sacha Lord, Ras Kwame, Rowetta, Wez Saunders, Sam Divine, Sarah Story, Suzanne Bull MBE, Yewande Adeniran, Yousef.

The summit will feature the Mayors of the North and West Midlands, Andy Burnham Mayor of Greater Manchester, Tracy Brabin Mayor of East Yorkshire, Andy Street Mayor of West Midlands & Steve Rotherham Mayor of Liverpool City Region coming together to discuss the pivotal role of the Night Time Economy in their regions. This unique collaboration highlights the growing recognition of the sector’s importance in driving economic growth, fostering creativity, and enhancing the overall quality of life.

Global perspectives will be shared by expert representatives from Japan, Europe, Australia, United States and Colombia, Michael Rodrigues NSW 24hr Commissioner, Tak Umezawa Tolyo NTE Association, Ariel Palitz Former NTE Advisor and Camilo Ospina Guzman President of Asobares Colombia, providing valuable insights into the latest global initiatives shaping the Night Time Economy landscape.

The summit will also hear Keynotes from the Under Secretary of State & Minister for Small Medium Enterprise businesses, Kevin Hollinrake, and Philip Kolvin KC, who will shed light on the “Darkest Before the Dawn” NTIA Manifesto, addressing considerations and initiatives which will enhance and develop the night time industries in the future.

Adding to the excitement, the summit will witness the launch of the Electronic Music Report 2024, generously supported by Amazon, providing an in-depth analysis of the industry’s latest successes and trends. Additionally, the benchmark Night Time Economy Report 2024 will be unveiled, offering a comprehensive look at the current patterns and trends from 2023, providing invaluable insights into the future of the UK night time economy. We will also be hosting a New Workshop Stage which will deliver key Academic Papers from Researchers and Academics from across the world, plus consumer marketing insights and the development of AI within the Night Time Economy.

Michael Kill, the dynamic CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, exclaims, “With the unveiling of the complete roster of speakers and panellists for the summit, the Night Time Economy Summit 2024 stands as the pinnacle of worldwide cooperation, bringing together intellects from diverse realms within the nighttime landscape. Manchester is poised to transform into the focal point of a groundbreaking interchange of ideas poised to mould the trajectory of our industry’s future.”

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester:

“We are delighted that the NTIA’s Night-Time Economy Summit will be coming to Greater Manchester in February 2024. We look forward to building on the success of this year’s event in London, and recognising the hard work and amazing representation that the trade association delivered throughout the pandemic for the hospitality and night time economy sector across the UK.”

Sacha Lord Night Time Economy Adviser, Co-founder The Warehouse Project/ Parklife

“Throughout the Covid period, the NTIA became the biggest voice for nightlife across the UK, so much so, it was an honour when I was invited to become Chair. I’m delighted they have decided to uproot and choose Greater Manchester for the next Summit, in 2024. It will be the biggest to date, in a city region where it has been said, tables were made for dancing on.”