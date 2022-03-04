Nisbets Gears Up For Its Debut Trade Expo Nisbets Live 2022

Share Tweet Share Email

Nisbets, the leading supplier of catering equipment in Europe, is gearing up for its debut trade show, Nisbets Live 2022. Designed to be the first ever experience of this kind in our industry, Nisbets Live will take place on 9-10 March 2022 at National Catering Equipment Centre (NCEC) in Bristol. Bringing together over 60 exhibitors, including world leading brands and the latest innovations in the catering equipment industry, the expo will include live kitchen demonstrations, panel discussions, exclusive discounts and offers.

Nisbets Live will showcase a fantastic line up of speakers including Juliane Caillouette- Noble, Managing Director of Sustainable Restaurant Association, chefs Seamus O’Donnell, Josh Eggleton and Adrian Kirikmaa, Nick Summers, Managing Director NCASS, entrepreneur George Havercroft and many more discussing on topics ranging from food safety to sustainability and innovation in the hospitality industry.

Robin White, Regional Managing Director, Nisbets, said: “We are thrilled to host our first trade show gathering the industry’s leading suppliers in catering equipment alongside some of the best artisan food and drink producers in the South West, all under one roof at the NCEC.

“Coming out of a pandemic, we have focused on including products at our expo that are sustainable, as well as labour and time saving, to ensure we support the hospitality industry in building back better. With a series of keynote speakers and workshops available for attendees, this will be a great opportunity for anyone in the catering and hospitality industry to elevate their business.”

Participants attending the expo can take advantage of exclusive discounts that are not available through any other Nisbets channels and gain further savings on over 2000 products from our dedicated clearance show.

Registrations are now open and free. To secure your spot and learn more about Nisbets Live visit the website – www.nisbets.co.uk/live-expo