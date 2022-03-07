UKHospitality Offers Ukraine Crisis Support Alongside UK Government

Share Tweet Share Email

UKHospitality is working alongside the Government to offer aid and support to those affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls, said: “Like hundreds of millions of others around the world we’re appalled at the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Ukraine. This is especially distressing to the dedicated Ukrainians who work in our sector and others from nearby countries. Our thoughts are with them all.

“As ever, though, our industry is showing compassion and rising to this latest, tragic challenge. We have been heartened by the initiatives that business owners and their employees have already taken forward.

“In the last few days UKHospitality has been in close dialogue with the Government about how our sector can further support ongoing efforts to help the thousands of people already displaced by this terrible conflict.

“Our sector is well placed to be part of the global collaborative effort to help the people of Ukraine and to assist with the new humanitarian supported pathway announced by the Government earlier this week. We are ready to coordinate offers of accommodation, community support and jobs and have also offered to provide a sector-led sponsorship scheme.”