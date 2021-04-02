WBPA Responds to Indications Over Reopening of Pubs

Share Tweet Share Email

The Welsh Beer & Pub Association (WBPA), the leading trade association representing brewers and pubs in Wales, has responded to indications over the reopening of pubs given by First Minister Mark Drakeford today.

The indication is that pubs and other hospitality will be able to reopen outdoors from April 26th, with a view to reopening indoors between May 17th and the late May bank holiday.

The WBPA says this gives pubs something to plan towards. It also says pubs still need restart grants like those in England and Scotland to enable them to survive through to reopening.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the Welsh Beer & Pub Association, said:

“We welcome the First Minister’s indication that outdoor hospitality will be able to reopen from April 26th. This gives our sector something to plan towards.

“The further indication that indoor hospitality will be considered for reopening in the period following May 17th is also an important step forward.

“We look forward to further discussions with the Welsh Government concerning the types of restrictions that will be in place and a funding package going forwards.”