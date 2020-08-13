, No US Tariff On Beer A Welcome Relief For Britain’s Brewers

Decision by US, a market worth £107 million to British brewers, will aid British beer’s recovery from COVID-19

The British Beer & Pub Association, the leading trade association representing brewers and pubs in the UK, has today welcomed the decision from the US not to place tariffs on beer imported from the UK.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) was considering revising the retaliatory tariffs it has placed on various goods imported from EU countries to include beer made from malt. Last night it was announced that while tariffs will remain on other products such as Scotch Whisky, beer will continue to be excluded.

The British Beer & Pub Association said the outcome was a welcome relief for British brewers who are looking to recover their businesses following the COVID-19 lockdown, and is a positive move for the future of trade for the sector with the US. Currently, more British beer is sent to the USA than to all of the non-EU nations combined. The USA is also the single biggest market for British brewers worth £107m alone.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“The decision by the US not to put tariffs on beer is a welcome relief for Britain’s brewers. Our world class brewers send more beer to the USA than to all the non-EU nations combined, worth £107 million alone.

“Due to the fallout they are facing from the COVID-19 lockdown and the impact it has had on domestic sales of beer, exports like those to the US will be crucial for Britain’s brewers as they start to recover their trade.

“This is a positive signal of intent from the US for a good future trading relationship with UK brewers, enabling further growth for them in the US market.

“We would like to thank the Department for International Trade for conveying the concerns of our sector to the US Trade Representative, who clearly listened to them.”