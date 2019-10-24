Nominations Now Open To Find Hospitality’s Leading Lights

As one of the biggest events in the hospitality industry’s calendar, the HOSPACE Inspirational Leader Awards offer more than just a title, opening doors for both winners and nominees alike.

Nominations are now open for the awards, the winners of which will be announced during a special awards dinner during HOSPACE on Thursday, 28th November – the annual one-day conference hosted by hospitality organisation, HOSPA.

The organisation is therefore on the hunt for the latest group of inspirational leaders in a range of categories, including:

Inspirational Finance Leader of the Year – sponsored by BDO

Inspirational IT Leader of the Year – sponsored by Tierneys

Inspirational Revenue Manager of the Year – sponsored by Right Revenue

Inspirational Marketeer of the Year – sponsored by Hotel Marketing Association (HMA)

As the nominations open for 2019, previous winners of the awards have been speaking out about the impact of winning and the effect it has had on their careers.

J’aininne Sinclair, Financial Controller at Radisson Blu Hotel Glasgow, was revealed as last year’s Inspirational Finance Leader of the Year. She said: “Winning this award was a huge honour; learning that the impact I have on those around me day to day was award-worthy!

“Being involved with HOSPA, and specifically winning this award, opens so many doors and unlocks many opportunities. It’s a fantastic networking tool, both in person and digitally too. It certainly gets your name out there and is a great way to make contacts and learn more and more about the industry and the latest goings-ons.”

Similarly, Iain Cowieson, IT Director at Malmaison, Hotel du Vin & Frasers Hospitality, was named Inspirational IT Leader of the Year during last year’s event. He said: “HOSPA is renowned for its brilliant work with a large number of professionals within the hospitality industry, so to have been recognised for my role within it was fantastic.

“The resources and support offered by HOSPA plays a key role in the IT sector and so it’s a real privilege to have been nominated by my peers and have my name in lights among such a high calibre group. I’ve certainly made a lot of new connections since and it has certainly allowed me to further my knowledge and stay up to date with the latest changes and developments within the industry from a new perspective.”

Darren Kerr, Director of Revenue, UK & Europe at The Hoxton, who was named last year’s Inspirational Revenue Leader of the Year, said: “Being announced as a winner at last year’s awards was incredibly humbling. I work with HOSPA on a regular basis and the work they do across the industry to benefit professionals is brilliant. As a leader in my field, I always try to uphold high standards and good practice, so to have been recognised for my efforts on such a level, was great.”

HOSPACE returns to the Royal Lancaster London on Thursday, 28th November. This year also marks the 50th anniversary of HOSPA, meaning this year’s event is set to be bigger and better than ever.

Jane Pendlebury, chief executive of HOSPA, said: “HOSPACE is always an incredibly exciting event for us and the Awards Dinner is a particular highlight. It’s a fantastic way to recognise those people who have made a real impact in their field, those people who may otherwise be classed as an unsung hero.

“The awards are so much more than just an ‘award’. HOSPACE is a great networking tool anyway, and having your name announced during the awards can just add that extra step up for so many people.”

As in previous years, HOSPACE will provide the perfect opportunity for delegates to learn about the latest issues and developments in all things commercial within hospitality, as well as network with an international line-up of experts, speakers and exhibitors.

To nominate an inspirational leader, please visit https://www.hospa.org/hospace-awards. Entries close on 8th November and the winners will be announced during HOSPACE on Thursday, 28th November.

For more information on HOSPA, please visit http://www.hospa.org/.