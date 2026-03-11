Nottingham Community Pub Reopens Following £572,832 Makeover

Share Post Share Email

The Fairham, located on Farnborough Road in Clifton, officially reopened on Thursday 26th February following an investment of more than £572,832. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns.

Inside, the pub has been completely transformed to include brand new flooring, fixtures and fittings – to breathe a fresh lease of life into The Fairham. The pub has been revamped to include a brand-new main bar and snug area and includes four flat screen televisions with Sky and TNT Sports. In addition, the pub hosts a brand-new games area which includes two pool tables and two dart boards for customers to enjoy.

Aaron Hessing, Operator of The Fairham, said: “It’s been amazing watching the refurbishment come to life at The Fairham. The pub looks absolutely fantastic, and it was a joy to reopen and show off its brand-new look to the community. We’ve already had great feedback from customers so overall I’d say the reopening was a huge success and I can’t wait for what the future holds.

Once again, I’d like to thank the Proper Pubs team for all their support throughout this journey, and I look forward to making the pub proud!”

Matt Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “It’s a pleasure to have Aaron at the helm of The Fairham and we are delighted that the opening night was a great success! On behalf of myself and the Proper Pubs team, we’d like to thank Aaron for all his hard work and we wish him the very best for the future!

This is our biggest investment to date for Proper Pubs and shows our commitment to becoming the number one community pub operator in the country, bringing people together in local areas and creating vibrant social hubs which support their communities.”