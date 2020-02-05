Now Is The Time To Make Your Business Sustainable

For the first time, HRC will host Sustainable Hospitality 2020: Food Made Good with the Sustainable Restaurant Association which takes place on Wednesday 4th March 2020 in the South Gallery Rooms 7 – 9 of ExCeL London.

Sustainability is one of the most important issues facing not just the hospitality industry, but the world. With its heavy impact on the environment and consumers’ desire for climate solutions, there’s never been a greater sense of urgency for action. However, the practical aspects of achieving sustainability in hospitality can be complex, hence the very real need for this new aspect of the show.

The Sustainable Restaurant Association have partnered with WRAP – key associations and resource efficiency experts – to offer a series of practical masterclasses and workshops filled with quick and easy suggestions, aimed at inspiring and informing operators, so they can take the essential practical steps to minimise their impact on the planet and maximise their sustainability.

Raymond Blanc OBE, President of the Sustainable Restaurant Association, said: “2020 presents hospitality with a unique chance to really grasp the opportunities offered by a shift towards a more sustainable model. Embrace positive change and customers will reward you. Stand still and you risk the health the planet, your business and potentially your customers. Sustainable Hospitality 2020 is a wonderful place for those involved in foodservice to come and be inspired to join the movement to make our great industry environmentally restorative and socially progressive, guaranteeing a better food future for all.”

Guests will be treated to practical, solutions-focused sessions covering topics including:

How to tackle food waste

Increasing local sourcing

Taking the carbon out of your menus without removing the flavour

How sustainability and staff retention go hand in hand

Improving your recycling and reducing unnecessary plastics

To find out more and to register to attend please visit www.hrc.co.uk. Places are limited and come on a first come, first served basis.