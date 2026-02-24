NTIA Hosts NSW Night Time Economy Minister as Global Demand for Dedicated Government Leadership Accelerates

Share Post Share Email

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) will host The Hon. John Graham MLC, Minister for Music and the Night Time Economy in New South Wales, Australia, for a landmark programme of engagements across the UK and Scotland, reinforcing the growing international call for a dedicated Night Time Economy (NTE) portfolio within central government.

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) will host The Hon. John Graham MLC, Minister for Music and the Night Time Economy in New South Wales, Australia, for a landmark programme of engagements across the UK and Scotland, reinforcing the growing international call for a dedicated Night Time Economy (NTE) portfolio within central government.

The forthcoming visit will see Minister Graham meet with Mayors, senior policymakers and officials in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow, alongside dedicated engagements at Westminster and Holyrood. Discussions will focus on the strategic importance of embedding the night-time economy within central government through formal ministerial leadership.

The visit comes at a pivotal moment for the sector, as global momentum accelerates following the inaugural Global Night Time Economy Ministers’ Meeting in Australia, where Minister Graham and ACT Minister Tara Cheyne issued a clear call for jurisdictions worldwide to appoint dedicated Night Time Economy Ministers.

New South Wales has emerged as an international case study for how a ministerial model can unlock reform, strengthen cross-departmental coordination and deliver measurable economic and cultural outcomes. The adoption of a formal Night-Time Economy portfolio has enabled structured collaboration across licensing, planning, transport, policing, health, tourism, treasury and the arts, ensuring long-term stability and legislative backing.

Through this programme of meetings across UK territories, the NTIA aims to facilitate dialogue on how similar frameworks could strengthen policy coordination, protect reform through parliamentary scrutiny and provide the industry with a stronger, more resilient footing within government.

Michael Kill, CEO of the NTIA and Vice President of the International Nightlife Association, said:

“We are proud to be hosting Minister Graham as part of this important international exchange. The NSW model demonstrates what can be achieved when the night-time economy is recognised as core economic and cultural infrastructure within central government.

This visit provides an opportunity for senior leaders across the UK and Scotland to engage directly with a working example of Ministerial leadership in action.”

John Graham, New South Wales (Australia) Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy:

“In Sydney we learnt our lessons the hard way, but our crisis spurred a complete policy rethink that is now delivering a more vibrant, diverse and safer city after dark.

“In our experience ministerial representation has been crucial to driving the funding, legislative reform and agency coordination required to turn our city around.

“We have so much to learn from each other as we strive to make our cities the best they can be, which is why I’m excited to be in the UK to share experiences.”

As calls grow within the UK, including from senior political leaders advocating for a dedicated Minister for the Night-Time Economy, this visit represents a significant step in strengthening international collaboration and advancing the case for structured, long-term government leadership of the sector.

The global message is clear: to maximise the potential of cities after dark, the night-time economy must have a clear mandate, strategic oversight and representation at the highest levels of government.