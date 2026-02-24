Nestlé Professional® Reveals Toque d’Or® 2026 National Heats Shortlist

Share Post Share Email

With just two weeks to go until the 2026 Toque d’Or National Heats, Nestlé Professional has unveiled the shortlist of students set to compete in the next round of its prestigious hospitality competition.

Taking place at The Grand Cookery School in York from 9–12 March, the Heats will bring together 48 of the UK’s most promising back-of-house (BOH) and front-of-house (FOH) college students for four days of intense challenges.

Chef Kate Austen will lead the expert panel of BOH judges. Known for her creative flair and refined approach to contemporary European cuisine, most notably from her time in Scandinavia, Kate will inspire the 24 young chefs competing. Meanwhile, seasoned hospitality professional Andy Downton will head up the FOH judging panel, using more than two decades of Michelin-level hospitality expertise to guide and mentor the budding restaurateurs.

Sharing her excitement about the standard of this year’s competition and the importance of nurturing young talent, Kate said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be judging this year’s Toque d’Or. It’s such a prestigious competition for young people in hospitality and I’m really looking forward to seeing the passion, creativity and dedication the competitors bring. Supporting emerging talent is incredibly important and I’m honoured to be part of Toque d’Or 2026.”

Andy added: “I am extremely proud, honoured, and grateful to be heading up the FOH judging panel for Toque d’Or 2026. My role is always to support, guide, and advise the next generation of hospitality professionals, helping them shape their future careers and achieve their goals. Toque d’Or gives me the platform to elevate that support even further.

“I am looking for our competitors to showcase their hospitality skills to the very highest standards. However, I will also be looking for leadership, communication, passion, consistency, humility, and above all, the ability to remain cool, calm, and collected under pressure.

“I look forward to meeting all of the competitors and wish them every success, let the competition commence.”

Joining both of them on the panel will be last year’s FOH winner Katie Blundell and BOH finalist Olivia Cartlidge. Other panelists include Nestlé Professional development chef Paul Hawkins, channel manager for branded desserts ingredients James Candy, coffee training specialist Jo Walsh and coffee trainer Emilia Flajszer, as well as Country Style Food’s senior development chef Chris Brown.

Almost 400 students from 43 colleges across the UK registered for this year’s competition, showcasing their creativity and passion for hospitality in a highly competitive entry process.

Lorenzo Viganò, Managing Director, Nestlé Professional UK&I, said: “It’s a real privilege to support the next generation of hospitality talent through Toque d’Or. The creativity and dedication of the students is remarkable – not only are they experimenting with new flavours and techniques, but they’re also celebrating cultural diversity and pushing the boundaries of innovation – all incredibly relevant themes in today’s hospitality industry.

“Nurturing young talent is at the heart of everything we do here at Nestlé Professional. We’re committed to supporting the next generation by helping them gain the skills, confidence, and awareness they need to succeed in our vibrant and dynamic industry. I’m excited in my new role to see how their journeys unfold over the course of the competition, which promises to be another thrilling showcase of talent, creativity, and innovation.”