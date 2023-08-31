NTIA Says Government Drugs Policy in the UK is Dangerously Outdated

Share Tweet Share Email

Following the release of the report released by the Home Affairs Select Committee on Drugs and committee recommendations Michael Kill, CEO of Night Time Industries Association, calls for urgent modernisation of UK Government’s Drug Policy.

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) supports the recommendations within the Home Affairs Select Committee report released today, and has issued a strong call for the UK Government to address the dangerously outdated nature of the country’s drug policy. The Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, which forms the cornerstone of drug regulations in the UK, is now over 50 years old and ill-suited to the contemporary challenges posed by drug misuse and harm reduction.

While the UK has long been a pioneer in the global music and entertainment scene, our approach to drug policy has lagged behind the progressive measures embraced by our European counterparts. Across the channel, countries have taken significant steps forward by integrating drug checking initiatives into festivals and cultural events. These programs, aimed at ensuring the safety of festival goers and reducing drug-related harm, have proven to be effective tools in minimising risks associated with substance misuse.

Kill emphasises that the time has come for the UK to embrace a comprehensive reform of its drug policy. He states, “The Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 has served its purpose, but the landscape has evolved dramatically since its enactment. Our European neighbours have taken proactive measures to address drug-related challenges, prioritising harm reduction and public safety. It is high time for the UK to catch up and adopt a more pragmatic and modern approach.”

The NTIA believes that this reform cannot be achieved solely through legislative changes. It requires a collaborative effort involving all stakeholders, including industry players, policymakers, law enforcement, and the public. The night time economy, including festivals and entertainment venues, plays a crucial role in this dialogue. Enhancing drug testing measures across festivals and nightlife businesses can significantly contribute to minimising risks and fostering a safer environment for patrons.

Furthermore, Kill stresses the importance of incorporating comprehensive drug education in schools and throughout the industry. “Education is a cornerstone of effective drug policy reform. By providing accurate and unbiased information, we empower individuals to make informed decisions about their health and well-being,” he adds.

The NTIA commits to facilitating these crucial conversations and fostering an inclusive approach to drug policy reform. By working collaboratively, the industry can contribute its insights and expertise to help shape a modern, evidence-based, and harm-reducing drug policy that prioritises the safety and well-being of all citizens.

As CEO of the NTIA, Michael Kill aims to rally support from the industry, policymakers, and the public to drive forward this essential reform. He concludes, “Our goal is to ensure that the UK remains a global leader not only in entertainment but also in the responsible management of the challenges our society faces. It’s time for a safer, more effective, and more modern approach to drug policy.”