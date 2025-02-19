NTIA Supports ‘Ronan’s Law’ To Enforce Crackdown On Online Knife Sales, Enhancing Protections For Young People And Workers

Share Post Share Email

Today the Home Office has announced a comprehensive strategy to combat knife crime under the Crime and Policing Bill in spring. This initiative includes several key measures: retailers will now be mandated to report bulk or suspicious purchases of knives to the police, aiming to curb illegal resales on social media.

This initiative responds to Commander Clayman’s review, which emphasises the need for a national approach to address illegal knife sales, leading to the establishment of Operation Athos.

Statement from Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association:

“Every day, young lives are tragically lost to violent knife crime, and we are constantly reminded of the toll this senseless violence takes on our communities. The work being done by Home Office and victims families to implement ‘Ronan’s Law’ marks a significant turning point in our collective efforts to clamp down on the sale of knives and protect our youth from these deadly weapons. This is a crucial step towards reducing violence, but we must not lose sight of the fact that we also need more police presence on our streets to ensure that these measures are fully enforced and that our communities are safe.

At the Night Time Industries Association, we know all too well how important these changes are for the safety of our staff, security teams, and patrons, particularly those working in the night-time economy. Our security staff, often on the front lines, are vulnerable to harm from senseless acts of violence, including knife crime. These new measures provide an essential safeguard, not only protecting our young people but also those who work tirelessly to ensure safety and security during the night.

‘Ronan’s Law’ is a testament to the resilience and determination of families like the Kanda family, has sparked real change. As we work together to protect our communities, it’s crucial that we continue to strengthen the laws governing the sale of knives, while ensuring that no one—whether they are a young person or a member of security —has to live in fear of senseless violence.

The Home Office’s commitment to addressing these issues is a positive step, but there is still much more to be done. We remain committed to working alongside all partners to keep our streets, our staff and our communities safe.”