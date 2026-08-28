NTIA Welcomes Accelerated Action to Protect Women and Girls and Tackle Sexual Violence

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The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has welcomed the Government’s decision to accelerate the rollout of specialist rape and sexual offence teams across all police forces in England and Wales, bringing the deadline forward by 18 months to December 2027.

The announcement forms part of a wider package of measures to tackle violence against women and girls, including £13.3 million for specialist Protection Order Teams and the further rollout of intensive offender management programmes. For the night-time economy, where the safety and confidence of women and girls remains a fundamental priority, NTIA believes stronger specialist policing, effective enforcement and closer partnership working with businesses will be critical to delivering meaningful and lasting change.

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), said: “As a father of two daughters, this is an issue that is deeply personal to me. Every woman and girl should have the right to live, work and socialise without fear of violence, harassment or sexual assault.

“I strongly welcome the decision to accelerate the rollout of specialist rape and sexual offence teams across every police force in England and Wales. Bringing forward this vital work, alongside stronger protection orders and more intensive management of perpetrators, demonstrates the urgency needed to tackle these crimes head-on.

“For the night-time economy, this is also a critical issue. We have a responsibility as an industry to work closely with police, government and communities to create safer environments, ensure concerns are acted upon quickly and effectively, and give people confidence that when they come forward they will be taken seriously.

“We must tackle this head-on, efficiently and collaboratively. That means protecting victims and survivors, relentlessly pursuing perpetrators and working together to prevent abuse before it escalates.

“This is about more than enforcement; it is about lasting cultural change. Our sector stands ready to play its part in ensuring women and girls can live, work and enjoy our night-time economy safely and without fear.”