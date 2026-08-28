Winston Churchill Person Brits Would Most Like to Share a Pint With

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Winston Churchill has been chosen as the nation’s top choice of historic figure to get a pint with, new polling from Long Live the Local reveals.

One in ten chose the iconic wartime Prime Minister to head to the pub with, in a survey that gives an interesting – if not startling – insight into which historical figures Brits would like to get a pint with.

The second favourite was Queen Elizabeth II, with 4% picking her to get a pint with. Joint third were Princess Diana and Albert Einstein with 3% picking them.

Michael Jackson, Henry VIII, William Shakespeare and Jesus each bagged 2% of answers overall.

Those who each clocked up 1% included Nelson Mandela, Florence Nightingale, George Michael, Margaret Thatcher, Elizabeth I, and Martin Luther King.

Long Live the Local says the polling shows the unique role pubs play in bringing people together, with the local being the natural place for people to pick when they want to meet some historic icons.

The British Beer and Pub Association’s campaign is calling on Government to support the people behind the pint by reducing beer duty, delivering permanent business rates reform and cutting VAT.

Emma McClarkin, CEO of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “We’ve all imagined what it would be like to share a pint with some of history’s most famous faces, and this polling shows how we see the local as a place we can meet anyone and everyone.

“We’re calling on Government to continue their promising support for our sector by cutting beer duty, delivering permanent business rates reform, and reducing VAT.

“The most startling thing about this polling, however, is that Robert Burns wasn’t the top pick because he’d be my first choice to head to the pub with.”

Luke Tryl, Executive Director at More in Common, said: “Ask Britons who from history they’d most want to share a pint with and you get Churchill, Boudicca, Ramesses II and Joey Essex, which is to say you get no consensus whatsoever – even Churchill, the nation’s top pick, was chosen by only one in ten.

“That shouldn’t worry us, though, because the pub is also one of the few places left where the public thinks we can still have lively but healthy debates with one another.

“My own choice would be Princess Margaret, though somebody answered ‘the Vikings’, which is a different sort of evening altogether.”

Among younger age groups (18–24-year-olds), Napoleon was a particular favourite at 6%, followed by Winston Churchill (4%), with Princess Diana, William Shakespeare, and Florence Nightingale (3%).

Elvis Presley was particularly popular with those aged between 55 and 64-years-old, with 5% picking him, and 3% of those aged between 45 and 54-years picking him.

Other picks from Long Live the Local and More in Common’s polling included Marilyn Monroe, Nostradamus, Boudicca, Bruce Lee, and Oscar Wilde.

While most interpreted “historic” as being individuals who are no longer with us, some of the polling included a few living legends, including David Attenborough, Dame Judi Dench, Helen Mirren, and Joey Essex.

The Long Live the Local campaign launched in 2018 to raise awareness of the UK’s alarming rate of pub closures and currently stands at over 250,000 supporters from all over the country.

It has helped to bring the issues that pubs face to the top of the political agenda, with almost 40,000 letters to MPs sent last year alone.

Some of the most successful actions from the Long Live the Local campaign include calling for the Government’s January business rates rethink for pubs, as well as calling for the 2024 Budget’s 1p cut to beer duty.