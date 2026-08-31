Scotland’s Beer and Pub industry Supports 64,000 Jobs Contributing £2.5 Billion to Economy Report Reveals

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In 2025, Scotland’s beer and pub industry contributed almost £2.5 billion to the Scottish economy, supported more than 64,000 jobs and generated nearly £1.3 billion in wages, according to a major new report published today.

The independent report was produced by Oxford Economics and commissioned by the Scottish Beer and Pub Association. It finds that the industry generated £2.472 billion in Gross Value Added, supported 64,200 jobs and paid £1.290 billion in wages across Scotland during 2025.

The report demonstrates that the impact of beer and pubs extends far beyond individual premises. It includes the contribution made by breweries and pubs, beer sales through the wider hospitality sector, and activity supported throughout retail and industry supply chains. It also provides detailed estimates for Scotland’s electoral regions and individual Holyrood constituencies.

Across Scotland’s electoral regions, the sector supported an average of approximately £309 million in GVA, 8,000 jobs and £161 million in wages, underlining its strategic importance to communities in every part of the country.

Vital first step into employment

The findings also highlight the beer and pub industry’s particularly important role in providing employment opportunities for younger people.

More than half of Scottish workers directly employed by the sector were aged between 16 and 24. This was more than four times the equivalent proportion across the wider Scottish economy.

The Scottish Beer and Pub Association said the figures demonstrate the wider social value of pubs and brewing, particularly at a time when there is increasing concern about young people struggling to gain an initial foothold in the labour market.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the Scottish Beer and Pub Association, said: “This report puts beyond doubt the enormous contribution that Scotland’s beer and pub industry makes to our economy and our communities.

“The sector supports more than 64,000 jobs, generates almost £2.5 billion for the Scottish economy and pays nearly £1.3 billion in wages. These are jobs and investment spread throughout Scotland, from our largest cities to our smallest rural and island communities.

“Perhaps most striking is the role the industry plays in providing opportunities for young people. For thousands of Scots, a pub, brewery or hospitality business offers that crucial first step into employment, helping them to build skills, confidence and a lasting career.

“But we cannot take this contribution for granted. Scotland’s pubs continue to face intense pressure from rising costs, taxation and an increasingly complex regulatory environment. The closure rate for pubs in Scotland has been more than 50 per cent higher than in England, putting jobs, investment and valued community venues at risk.

“We need both the Scottish and UK governments to recognise the economic and social return that comes from supporting beer and pubs. Holyrood must deliver a fairer and more sustainable business rates system and avoid placing further unnecessary costs on businesses. Westminster must ensure that beer duty, employment taxes and the wider tax burden allow pubs and breweries to invest, grow and create jobs.

“With the right support from both governments, our sector can continue to drive economic growth, provide opportunities for young people and remain at the heart of communities across Scotland.”

Research published by the Scottish Beer and Pub Association earlier in 2026 found that 293 Scottish pubs had closed permanently over the preceding five years, equivalent to 6.4 per cent of the country’s pubs, compared with 4.1 per cent in England.

The Scottish Beer and Pub Association is calling for a coordinated approach from both governments to create a stable environment in which pubs and breweries can plan, invest and grow.

At Holyrood, that must include action to address the disproportionate business rates burden on licensed hospitality and a commitment to fully assess the cumulative impact of new regulation and costs. At Westminster, the Association is calling for a competitive beer-duty regime and a reduction in the wider tax pressures that directly affect employment and investment, including lowering of VAT.

The Association said that supporting the sector would help protect not only pubs and breweries, but also the thousands of jobs and businesses sustained through their supply