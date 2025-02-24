NTIA’s Michael Kill Appointed Dean of Faculty for Nightlife Studies

Share Post Share Email

In a pioneering initiative, Appleton Private University, in collaboration with the International Nightlife Association (INA), has launched the Faculty of Nightlife Studies. This first-of-its-kind faculty is dedicated to professionalising and advancing the nightlife industry through specialised education and training.

Dr Michael Kill, a prominent advocate for nightlife policies and CEO of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), has been appointed as the Dean of Faculty for Nightlife Studies. With extensive experience in policy development and industry leadership, Dr Kill will play a crucial role in shaping the faculty’s academic programmes and strategic partnerships.

Dr Kill shared his enthusiasm for this appointment, stating: “It is an immense honour to lead the Faculty of Nightlife Studies. This faculty represents a groundbreaking step in recognising nightlife as an integral part of our global culture and economy. Through education, research, and collaboration, we aim to professionalise and ensure the sustainability of this sector.”

To honour Dr Kill’s contributions to the global nightlife sector, Appleton Private University will confer an honorary doctorate upon him during the ceremony. His leadership in advocating for the industry, alongside his roles as Vice President of the INA and CEO of NTIA UK, has been instrumental in shaping policies that support nightlife businesses worldwide.

Joaquim Boadas, Secretary General of INA and Vice Dean of the Faculty, emphasised the significance of this recognition, stating: “The launch of the Faculty of Nightlife Studies, coupled with Dr Kill’s appointment and honorary doctorate, marks a historic milestone. This initiative will provide specialised education and training, ensuring a more professionalised, safer, and innovative nightlife industry.”

Appleton Private University is poised to make history with the launch of its groundbreaking Faculty of Nightlife Studies and the receipt of a prestigious award at the Ashmolean Museum on 21 March. This event will recognise the university’s excellence in interpersonal skill-building while also conferring an honorary doctorate upon Dr Michael Kill for his exceptional contributions to the global nightlife industry.

Dr José Manuel M. Castelo, Rector of Appleton Private University, expressed his pride in this achievement, stating: “We are deeply honoured to be recognised for our commitment to fostering essential interpersonal skills. This award is a testament to the dedication of our faculty, staff, and students in shaping a future-oriented education system.”