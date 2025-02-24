Nestlé Professional® Reveals Toque d’Or® 2025 National Heats Shortlist

Share Post Share Email

Nestlé Professional has announced the shortlist of students who have made it through to the national heats. Scheduled to take place at The Grand Cookery School in York from 10-13 March, the heats will welcome 48 Back of House (BOH) and Front of House (FOH) competitors.

A total of 415 students from 45 colleges registered for this year’s competition, showcasing their talent and passion for hospitality in a competitive entry process. To view the names of the 48 colleges with shortlisted students, visit here.

This year, participants faced challenges designed to highlight sustainability and innovation, set by Nestlé Professional’s team of experts and industry leaders.

Katya Simmons, Managing Director of Nestlé Professional UK&I, said:

“Every year, Toque d’Or inspires and celebrates the next generation of hospitality talent. The creativity and dedication shown by this year’s entrants is truly inspiring, and I’m thrilled to see what they will achieve during the Heats. Competitions like Toque d’Or are vital for equipping students with the skills, knowledge and confidence to excel in this industry.

Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at Nestlé Professional, and it’s fantastic to see the students embracing this ethos by creating dishes and drinks that not only showcase their technical skills, but also highlight their awareness of responsible sourcing, waste reduction, and giving back to their communities.”

The judging panel at this year’s Heats is set to include industry stars such as Tom Booton, Steve McClarty and Jupiter Humphrey-Bishop as well as last year’s BOH and FOH winners Geraldine and Jasmine. Nestlé Professional’s development chef Paul Hawkins, channel manager for branded desserts ingredients James Candy, coffee training specialist Jo Walsh, Nestlé coffee trainer Emilia Flajszer, and Cherrytree Bakery’s new product development manager Martin Hargreaves will also be on the panel.

BOH judge Tom Booton, Head chef, The Grill by Tom Booton, inside The Dorchester Hotel, said:

“Toque d’Or is an incredible opportunity for young professionals to challenge themselves in a real-world setting. Success comes down to preparation—practicing until everything feels second nature, having a detailed plan with extra time built in, and staying focused by keeping a clean and organised section.”

“It’s also about teamwork and communication, whether you’re BOH or FOH—supporting each other makes all the difference. I encourage our competitors to bring their own personality, ask plenty of questions, and enjoy every moment. You’ll meet like-minded people who may become future colleagues, so always be kind and just make the most of the experience. I’m excited to see this year’s competitors rise to the challenge.”