OMNE Signs Up Top Hospitality Consultant

Share Tweet Share Email

Leading strategic and creative agency OMNE is broadening its expertise spectrum by signing up top hospitality consultant Charli Garner.

Joining the award-winning OMNE team as Director of Hospitality, Charli has a wealth of expertise in the sector, formerly leading GAB Consultancy, experts in local marketing, PR and sales for the hospitality and leisure industry, with clients such as Pizza Express, Planet Organic and Mitchells and Butlers.

OMNE is the strategic and creative partner to the world’s best food, beverage and hospitality brands, including McCain, Marston’s, Arla Foods and Bidfood.

Said Charli: “I am delighted to be joining OMNE, boosting their hospitality offering and working alongside such a strong team of proven experts.”

OMNE Managing Director Chris Davies said: ”We warmly welcome Charli on board. Developing our services to operators and hospitality brands is an important part in the next phase of the agency’s development.”

Michael Gividen, OMNE CEO stated: “Charli is a great hire for the agency, not least as her expertise in the operator space will create important, valuable insights for our existing manufacturer clients that supply the market.”