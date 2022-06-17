Northants Campaigners Demand Help with Energy Bills to Save the Great British Local

Share Tweet Share Email

The Campaign for Real Ale asks for MP’s support to stop community pubs from closing for good

Pubs goers and beer drinkers in Northamptonshire are asking a local MP to fight for help for local pubs so they can meet the soaring cost of energy bills – which are putting local pubs under threat of permanent closure.

Chairman of Northamptonshire CAMRA Bernie Peal has written to Daventry MP and Government Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris to ask him to lobby for a support package for pubs.

The plea comes after the licensee of the Live and Let Live in Harpole, Miranda Richardson, cited soaring energy prices as the reason she would be ending her tenancy in August.

In the letter, Northants CAMRA Chairman Bernie Peal said:

“As a local consumer group, Northamptonshire CAMRA is worried about the ability of patrons to support local pubs through this tough time.

“We know that pubs are hard hit by the cost-of-business crisis, but consumers have the cost-of-living crisis too. We will continue to support our locals where possible, but they also need support from the Government with rising costs and energy bills.”

Nik Antona, CAMRA National Chairman added:

“I fully support our Northants members in raising the issue of skyrocketing energy bills for pubs. Not being able to go to the pub during periods of pandemic restrictions has made many of us realise just how valuable our community locals are as a part of our social fabric – bringing people together and tackling loneliness and social isolation.

“It would be a national scandal if pubs that have survived the pandemic are forced to close for good because they can’t cope with sky high energy bills.

“That’s why we are asking local MPs and the Government to offer some support to local pub businesses so they can continue to survive and thrive at the heart of our local communities.”