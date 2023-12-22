Share Tweet Share Email

On-Site Kitchen Rentals Ltd supply temporary kitchen units, catering equipment and refrigeration solutions across the UK, Europe and occasionally worldwide. Supplying to a variety of industries from events and festivals to the hospitality sector, fast food companies and many more.

With over 40 years of experience in the industry, we have a fast-paced, hard-working team with an infrastructure of assets and resources to find the best solutions for all types of catering and foodservice requirements.

We are a supplier with a proven track record and a long list of completed installations with a wide and varied number of satisfied clients from local businesses to major international names.

Our recipe for success is based on keeping things simple. We believe that all our contracts have been gained because we listen and advise on what’s right for the client.

All our customers are very different with differing priorities. However all have a few things in common, such as government regulations, hygiene restrictions and probably just as difficult to please, professional chefs and catering managers.

We pride ourselves on meeting every client’s specific requirements. Each of our kitchen installations is a bespoke solution designed around your needs.

