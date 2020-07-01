One Million Hospitality Staff Members Expected To Return To Work In July

Around half of pubs and restaurants open within days

Almost 1 million hospitality staff members are expected to be back in work and over six in ten outlets open again before the end of July, according to a new survey by UKHospitality.

The survey shows that over 960,000 staff are expected to return to work from furlough over the course of July, with another 720,000 taking the number beyond 1.6 million people by the end of September.

Around 60% of the UK’s hospitality sector will reopen on or within a few days of 4 July, with around three-quarters of pubs and accommodation businesses open again by the end of the month.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “This is incredibly positive news and a fantastic demonstration of the very hard work that businesses have put in getting themselves ready to reopen.

“Everyone can see the devastating effect that this crisis has had on hospitality businesses. Venues have been closed for months and millions of workers in the sector have been furloughed. To see such large numbers of businesses ready to open again, welcoming back so many staff members so quickly is hugely encouraging.

“We know that lots of customers have been incredibly keen to get back out and support their local businesses. It means a lot to customers to be able to go to their favourite restaurant or pub again, but it will mean even more to staff members who may have been unsure whether they would be able to return to their jobs.

“There is still a long way to go and businesses are by no means out of the woods yet. This is a very positive start, though. Getting venues open and customers through the doors means that more jobs will be kept safe. Despite the positive news we need support for those businesses that are still not able to open, and for those whose jobs rely upon them.”