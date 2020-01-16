Latest:

One Third Of UK Drinkers Cut Alcohol Consumption

One-third of UK drinkers are consuming less alcohol than they were 12 months ago, according to new research.

Research, commissioned by Franklin & Sons, polled 1,300 UK adults about their drinking habits, and according to the study, a third of consumers are drinking less alcohol than a year ago, 43% said this was because they were going out less, 30% said it was because they were trying to get fit and 27% said they drink less to try and save money.

A significant 79% of millennial consumers, those born between 1981 and 1996, also said they would choose a non-alcoholic serve while out, drinking a fifth less than Generation X – those born between 1965 and 1980.

The report found that almost a third of 18- to 24-year-olds also elected to drink a low- or no-alcohol option while out.

The research also revealed that 60% of drinkers aged 18-24 said that regardless of alcohol content they wanted their drinks to look good for social media. Of those polled, 75% said they regularly publish photos of their drinks to social media.

Reasons for posting drinks to social media included the way the cocktail looks (58.7%), to show off (18.3%), to share something new with friends (27%) or to record a memory (48.4%).

Drinkers also post to social media if they find something they dislike (3.2%), something over the top (8.7%) or to mark a celebration (23%).

Rosie Crossman, Franklin & Sons brand manager, said: “We are definitely seeing a trend towards quality over quantity when it comes to the way people drink. Socialising means more to our consumers than a couple of pints down the pub, they demand Instagram-worthy serves, which aren’t packed full of artificial colours, flavours or sugar or high in calories.”

 

