Only 16% Of Small Hotels Focus On Guest Acquisition, With Operations Taking Priority: Siteminder

London, UK – Small accommodation businesses globally spend more time managing daily operations than attracting guests, according to new research from SiteMinder, the world’s leading hotel guest acquisition and revenue platform.

SiteMinder’s study, which uncovers challenges in the small accommodation sector, shows that nearly half (49%) of small accommodation providers prioritise property management tasks over guest acquisition, while only 16% dedicate more time to growing their bookings.

Despite these pressures, 53% of small hoteliers say they would prefer to focus on guest acquisition. However, 40% cite ‘lack of knowledge’ as the biggest barrier to adopting technology that could help attract more guests, while 29% maintain static room pricing, either never changing their rates or adjusting them only once annually.

These findings come as SiteMinder unveils the next generation of Little Hotelier, now a comprehensive platform for small accommodation businesses. With this upgrade, Little Hotelier offers advanced distribution and revenue tools previously available only to larger properties.

“Our conversations with accommodation providers have made it clear that while managing daily operations such as guest check-ins and coordinating housekeeping remains essential, it shouldn’t come at the expense of growing their bookings,” says Leah Rankin, SiteMinder’s Chief Product Officer. “Running a successful accommodation business today means giving these hoteliers the tools that let them work smarter, not harder – tools that help them continue delivering excellent guest experiences while simplifying the path to attracting new bookings. We designed an all-new Little Hotelier to do just that: bringing world-class distribution technology and pricing intelligence into a property management solution small accommodation providers already feel comfortable with. It’s about meeting them where they are, at the heart of day-to-day operations, and giving them greater control over their bookings in a centralised platform.”

As part of Little Hotelier’s major upgrade, small accommodation providers will gain access to SiteMinder’s latest revenue-driving solutions: Dynamic Revenue Plus and Channels Plus.

Dynamic Revenue Plus is the only mobile-first solution that allows hotels to access and act upon live market intelligence, including demand-driving local events and competitor movements. This means small accommodation providers can optimise their bookings in real time, from their mobile or desktop, by taking immediate action on their pricing and distribution strategy.

Channels Plus, meanwhile, makes it easier for small properties to broaden their reach by seamlessly connecting to multiple booking channels in a single setup.

Rankin adds: “At a time when the accommodation landscape is becoming increasingly complex and competitive, small hoteliers have a valuable opportunity to be more dynamic with their pricing and marketing strategies. By making Dynamic Revenue Plus and Channels Plus available through Little Hotelier, accommodation providers – from family-run B&Bs to independent hotels – can now adjust their rates as demand-driving opportunities arise, maximise their occupancy with more booking channels and simplify their operations within a perfectly-sized property management system.”

Backed by SiteMinder’s trusted technology and global ecosystem, Little Hotelier is available to new customers globally, with existing users set to gain access later this year ahead. Broader expansion is planned from February 2026. To learn more, visit littlehotelier.com.