Shepherd Neame Sponsors Contemporary Kent Artists Series

Shepherd Neame is to be the principal sponsor for the inaugural Contemporary Kent Artists (CKA) exhibition series in Whitstable, which runs from October 8 to 21.

A total of 21 artists with diverse backgrounds and experience will exhibit original pieces around the theme of ‘The Love That Lasts Longest’, part of a well-known quote by 20th century writer W. Somerset Maugham who spent time in the town as a child.

Events and exhibitions will be held at three locations around the town, including The Boatyard events space at Shepherd Neame’s Duke of Cumberland pub in the High Street.

Whitstable art enthusiast and events organiser, Maxine Russo and her partner James Gilgunn, a Margate artist, devised the concept for the event, which will also see events at The Horsebridge Arts Centre and the Bruce Williams Gallery.

Shepherd Neame will award the first prize – The Shepherd Neame Kent Artist Award – while The Contemporary Art Academy are sponsoring the second prize, and there will be a People’s Choice vote for the third prize.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at The Boatyard on Sunday, October 19, with music by The Wallis Collection.

Maxine Russo said:

“This series of exhibitions is so important as it offers local artists exposure to a wide Kent audience, enhancing the visibility of Kent artists as well as enlarging their reputation far beyond the local artistic community.

“We want to develop a series of annual exhibitions which promotes and highlights the diverse, interesting and unique practice of Kent artists.”

Shepherd Neame Chief Executive Jonathan Neame said:

“We are delighted to support the Contemporary Kent Artists exhibition series and sponsor the inaugural Shepherd Neame Kent Artist Award.

“The Duke of Cumberland will also be at the heart of the event, hosting a number of exhibitions and performances in its Boatyard events space. We are committed to supporting our communities, and this event offers a fantastic opportunity to attract visitors to the town and showcase local creative talent.”