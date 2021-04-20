Outdoor Hospitality To Reopen And Rules On Mixing Outdoors Relaxed In Wales

Share Tweet Share Email

Six people will be able to meet outdoors in Wales from Saturday 24 April while outdoor hospitality will be allowed to reopen from Monday 26 April as cases of new COVID-19 infections continue to fall, First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed today.

The current rule provides for up to six people (not including children under 11 years of age or carers) from a maximum of two households to meet outdoors. The new rules from Saturday will allow six people (not including children under 11 years of age or carers) to meet outdoors.

People should observe social distancing from people from outside their household or support bubble when meeting others outside.

The rules for meeting indoors remain unchanged.

The First Minister has also confirmed outdoor hospitality will be allowed to reopen from Monday 26 April 2021.

First Minister, Mark Drakeford said: The public health context in Wales remains favourable, with cases falling and our vaccination programme continues to go from strength to strength. Because meeting outdoors continues to be lower risk than meeting indoors, we are able to bring forward changes to allow any six people to meet outdoors.

This will provide more opportunities for people, especially young people, to meet outdoors with their friends. This will undoubtedly have a significant positive impact on people’s wellbeing.

I’m also pleased to confirm outdoor hospitality will be allowed to reopen from Monday 26 April.

These changes will help the hospitality sector recover after a difficult twelve months.

It is thanks to the continuing efforts of people across Wales we are able to introduce this change. Together, we will continue to keep Wales safe.

On Friday (23 April 2021), the First Minister will confirm further relaxations to the covid rules that will come into force on Monday 26 April 2021.