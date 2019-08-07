OYO Hotels & Homes Delivers Accelerated Growth In The UK, Reaching 100 Hotels Within Its First Ten Months

OYO Hotels & Homes, the world’s third-largest hotel chain by room count, has announced that it has increased its presence in the UK to over 100 hotels across 25 major cities and towns, including London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Blackpool and Torquay. The business, which entered into the UK less than a year ago, has more than tripled its UK portfolio in the last three months.

OYO helps small and midsized independent hotels improve their performance whilst also enhancing the customer experience. Through its proprietary technology, revenue management capabilities and operational expertise, OYO seeks to improve financial returns for hotel owners whilst ensuring guests have a great experience during each and every stay. It also invests with owners to transform the property itself, improving the infrastructure and the look and feel of the hotel.

Since launching in the UK in October 2018 with a commitment to invest £40 million in the region, OYO has rapidly built a team of over 275 experts across business development, operations, transformation, marketing and other functions. OYO’s UK team is led by Jeremy Sanders, entrepreneur and co-founder of the restaurant chain, Coco di Mama. Jeremy has overseen the opening of seven offices in the strategic hubs of London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and Portsmouth.

Jeremy Sanders, Head of OYO UK, said: “With the summer holidays in full swing, we are delighted to now have a portfolio of 100 diverse hotels in some of the best city centre, seaside and rural locations across the country. Our rapid growth shows there’s a real appetite from hotel owners and customers alike for good quality, affordable hotels with a local touch – and we look forward to adding value to more independent hotel owners as we continue to invest and expand into new areas of the UK.

“Six months ago, OYO had a team of 25 and just five hotels in London. Today, we have a team of 275 dedicated OYOpreneurs. They are the people who are driving our success and helping independent hotels across the country to thrive.”