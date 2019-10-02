Oyster Festival Celebrates Another Successful Year

A NORTH EAST charity will receive a huge financial boost, thanks to the success of a popular fundraiser.

The annual Oyster Festival, held at Hardwick Hall Hotel, at Sedgefield, County Durham, has raised more than £80,000 for The Angel Trust at this year’s event.

The donation will help to continue the work of the organisation, which offers a range of support and services to those in need in Darlington and County Durham, along with funding projects which improve the local community.

Guests at the fundraiser enjoyed a variety of acts, including a headline performance from the voice of M People, Heather Small and music from Irish bands, Emerald Thieves and JJ Galway Band.

Further entertainment came from Durham comedian Josh Daniels, who has performed at venues around the UK, and Steve Walls returned as compere.

John Adamson, owner of Hardwick Hall Hotel, hopes the amount raised will further the charity’s reach in the area.

“It is brilliant to be in a position to help out an organisation like The Angel Trust, which is doing really worthwhile work in the local community,” said John.

“Our guests were incredibly generous this year and I’m delighted to be able to hand over more than £80,000 to help the trust continue to offer life-changing support to those in need.

“The Oyster Festival is always a brilliant event and this year was no different, with an excellent line-up of entertainment.”