Parkdean Resorts Honours Military Community By Donating 185 Free Holidays In 2024

Parkdean Resorts has announced it will continue its support for the armed forces next year by donating 185 holidays to members of the military community and their families.

Through partnerships with the Army Central Fund, Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, and the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund, Parkdean Resorts donated £150k worth of holidays across 21 of its award-winning holiday parks during 2023, with breaks awarded by the charities not only as recognition of the Service Person, but often for respite and recuperation for personnel who may have been through difficult circumstances and where time away may help.

The seven-night and three-night breaks gifted throughout 2023 have had a tangible impact on beneficiaries and their loved ones, with 87% reporting an improvement in the quality of their relationships, 96% reporting an improvement in their emotional wellbeing and 84% reporting improvement in their physical wellbeing. 81% also reported that they had not been on holiday in the previous year.

Parkdean Resorts has donated free holidays to armed forces charities since 2021 and will be donating a further 185 breaks throughout 2024. The company also launched a partnership earlier this year with the charity Only A Pavement Away to provide job opportunities for veterans across its 66 parks, helping them to find a pathway out of homelessness by providing meaningful employment, as well as funding qualifications and development opportunities, including chef apprenticeships.

Kerry Turnbull-Murphy, Head of People at Parkdean Resorts, said: “We have huge respect for the work our military forces do and the sacrifices they make. Bringing families together and creating unforgettable memories is at the heart of everything we do, so we’re delighted to be able to donate holidays and give members of our valued armed forces community the opportunity to relax and recuperate with their loved ones.

“The feedback we’ve received shows that these breaks really do make a difference for these families, and we’re looking forward to continuing our work with the Army Central Fund, Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, and the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund in 2024.”

Simon Harper, Director of Grants, Services and Programmes at the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “At the RAF Benevolent Fund, we understand that service life can be demanding and that many families need additional support to help them cope with the most difficult and challenging circumstances. It is great news that Parkdean Resorts has extended their generous offer for breaks for RAF personnel and families and that we will be able to support those in the serving community who need our help the most and for whom a holiday is an escape from the most difficult and often stressful challenges many face. Our collaboration with Parkdean means that the Fund will be able to continue to offer free holidays throughout 2024 at several of Parkdean’s stunning UK wide locations and that we can continue to make such a positive difference to people’s lives when they need it most.”

Andrew Jameson OBE, Chief Executive of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, said: “In the Royal Navy, the whole family serves; which is why the collaboration between the RNRMC and Parkdean Resorts, providing holiday breaks for our naval families, is so important. Well-deserved breaks away to recuperate in the UK have been incredibly welcome and very much deserved for many of our naval families. The time away with loved ones not only plays a vital role in enriching the lives of navy personnel; but it also enables families to rekindle important bonds after prolonged separation.”

Major General James Senior CBE, General Officer Commanding, Regional Command, Montgomery House, Aldershot, said: “This is a fantastic initiative which provides a respite to so many of our soldiers and officers, often when it is most needed. I am extremely grateful to Parkdean Resorts as they confirm the generous extension of their offer for a third year. Their continued commitment and support to the Armed Forces has made a tangible difference to so many, and we’re delighted to work closely with them in their work to help support our people and their families.”