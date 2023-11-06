Philip Howard Extends His Support Of The Royal Academy Of Culinary Arts

Share Tweet Share Email

Philip Howard has been announced as the next Honorary President of The Royal Academy of Culinary Arts Annual Awards of Excellence.

The chef patron of the Michelin-starred Elystan Street in Chelsea Green, and pasta restaurant Notto in Piccadilly Circus with a new site opening in Covent Garden later this month.

Howard is a “chef’s chef”, quietly notching up years of service and influencing the industry immeasurably, including his 25-year tenure at The Square. He remains a partner of 5 other London restaurants (The Ledbury, Kitchen W8, Church Road, Perilla and Lorne) and UNION in Montalbert La Plagne in the French Alps.

Howard is an active member of The Royal Academy of Culinary Arts and sits on both the management committee and the sustainability committee. He has played a significant role in the progression and development of two culinary competitions – the Young Chef Young Waiter and National Chef of the Year.

The Royal Academy of Culinary Arts is now accepting entries for the Annual Awards of Excellence 2024. Applicants must currently be working full-time in the UK as a chef, pastry chef or waiter and should be up to a maximum age of 26 at the close of entries on 31 January 2024.

The Annual Awards of Excellence is an examination rather than a competition; all or none of the candidates can achieve the award depending on their ability to attain the standard of excellence set by the judges. All those who successfully reach this standard will achieve the AAE. In addition, the candidate who scores the highest marks in each section will be named the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts Young Chef, Young Pastry Chef and Young Waiter of the Year 2024.