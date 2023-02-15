“Partnership Working” and Violence Around Licensed Premises to be Tackled at National Pubwatch Conference

Share Tweet Share Email

The importance of partnership working, dealing with violence in and around licensed premises and using digital technology for age verification, are just of the issues to be discussed at the National Pubwatch Conference this year.

The annual event, which will take place at the Double Tree by Hilton, Lydiard Fields in Swindon, on Tuesday, 7th March 2023, boasts a raft of industry speakers from the pub and police sectors.

BII CEO Steve Alton will look at the current issues affecting the trade and how partnership working with pubwatches are helping licensed premises.

A legal update will see Jonathan Smith from Poppleston Allen and Gary Grant from Francis Taylor Building focus on the challenges facing the trade including the new Section 182 guidance for the Licensing Act and other topical issues.

A representative from the Home Office will also give insight into the latest ID and digital technology that can help combat the issues around age verification.

There will also be a session on the successful scheme called “Ask for Angela.” Insp Hayley Crawford from Nottinghamshire Police, who founded the scheme, will give a history, showcase case studies and explain what the future holds including the launch of new website and marketing materials.

National Pubwatch already supports over 800 schemes across the UK and Bill Donne, Honorary Secretary of Reading Pubwatch, which won the prestigious award of National Pubwatch of the year 2022, will give advice and guidance on how to run a successful pubwatch as well as highlight the pitfalls and best practice.

The prestigious National Pubwatch awards will also be handed out on the day including the National Pubwatch Award of Merit, which rewards individuals that have contributed to the success of pubwatch schemes and the Malcolm Eidmans award, which recognises the outstanding contribution made by a police officer or member of police staff in supporting the work of their local pubwatch scheme.

There will also be a Bravery and Meritorious Conduct Award given, which recognises the contribution of individuals whose actions have saved life or minimised physical harm.

National Pubwatch chairman Steve Baker said:

“This has been an extraordinary year for the pub trade and the evening economy. This conference will look at some of the major issues affecting the trade and provide practical advice to operators on how they can ensure they have safe venues for people to enjoy their night out.”

He added: “We will also be recognising those that have contributed so much to making the late-night sector a safe environment.”

There will also be a ‘surgery’ where National Pubwatch representatives will be on hand to answer queries and give advice relating to local watches.