Craft Union Pub Company Launches Love Your Local Campaign for 2023

Craft Union Pub Company is proud to announce the launch of its Love Your Local Campaign, a nationwide initiative aimed at promoting the important role that local pubs play in communities across the UK. The company will be making financial donations to nominated local causes and community projects put forward by Craft Union customers across their 490 pubs.

Nominations are now being received and can be made by simply heading down to your local Craft Union pub, which you can find here, and look for their special ‘Love Box’. Simply fill out the nomination form and drop it in the box. Nominations will be accepted throughout February.

“At Craft Union, we believe that it is important to give back to the communities which we serve,” said Frazer Grimbleby, Operations Director of Craft Union Pub Company. “We are proud to support local community projects that make a real difference in people’s lives, and we’re thrilled to have been able to make such a significant impact through the Love Your Local campaign.”

Last year, this initiative made a remarkable and positive impact in local communities by making generous donations totalling £60,000 to a variety of community projects. Nominations flooded in for good causes, ranging from pre-schools to hospices, Scout groups to community gardens, and boxing clubs to local well-being group initiatives. In addition, the Love Your Local campaign, in partnership with Molson Coors, awarded 15 Carling-branded football kits to local grassroots teams at the start of the football season. This partnership aimed to support the local football community and encourage the participation of people in sports.

Craft Union Pub Company’s unparalleled combination of custom-designed pubs and outstanding community involvement has propelled them to the forefront of successful campaigns and events. Stay informed about their latest contributions and partake in their amazing community events and visit your local through access to their website. As they promise, “Quality pubs at the heart of their community!”